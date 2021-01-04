ZelCash (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0370 on Major Exchanges

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. ZelCash has a market cap of $3.22 million and $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZelCash has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZelCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000884 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000697 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 63.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

