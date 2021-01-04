ZClassic Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000570 BTC on exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $21,485.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.54 or 0.00187603 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00027986 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00040419 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000295 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,079,837 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

