Zacks Investment Research Lowers Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AUY. BidaskClub cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. CSFB set a $7.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

NYSE AUY traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.09. 20,167,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,624,648. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Yamana Gold during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.