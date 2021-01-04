Zacks Investment Research Lowers Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGIC. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Magic Software Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $15.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a market cap of $765.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $94.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. 15.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.