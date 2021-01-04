Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James set a $8.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.86.

Shares of NYSE:AUY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 20,167,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,624,648. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $439.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.33 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in Yamana Gold by 18.2% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. Yamana Gold Inc has an agreement to acquire the Wasamac property, and Camflo property and a mill located in the Abitibi region of Quebec.

