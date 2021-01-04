Zacks Investment Research Downgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

NYSE ZNH opened at $29.65 on Thursday. China Southern Airlines has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.14.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a negative return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that China Southern Airlines will post -5.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 52,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in China Southern Airlines by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 12,416.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in China Southern Airlines by 211.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About China Southern Airlines

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Southern Airlines (ZNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.