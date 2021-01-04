Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.86.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded down $1.33 on Monday, reaching $50.91. 406,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $81,121.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 46,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $1,945,905.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $903,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 450,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,976. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Ameresco in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ameresco by 371.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

