Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.79 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post $2.79 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sunoco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.54 billion. Sunoco reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $10.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $11.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $12.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.39 billion to $12.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sunoco.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $28.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.84.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of Sunoco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 18.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sunoco by 7.4% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the period. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

