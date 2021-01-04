Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. Sealed Air posted earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEE. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

In other news, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total transaction of $1,294,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,866,384.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 158,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,346,414.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 154.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SEE traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.00. 669,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,998. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $46.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

