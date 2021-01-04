Zacks: Brokerages Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $375.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $375.52 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $394.32 million and the lowest is $365.94 million. GoPro reported sales of $528.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $906.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $928.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $898.27 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.40 million. GoPro had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a positive return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 114.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on GPRO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GoPro from $4.80 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. GoPro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.26.

In other news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 138,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $1,108,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 393,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eve T. Saltman sold 9,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $62,762.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,943 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,606.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,853 shares of company stock worth $1,241,646. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.79 and a beta of 1.26. GoPro has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.84.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a desktop editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that uploads a user's GoPro photos and video clips to a smartphone, as well as allows users to mix and match filters for a customizable editing experience.

