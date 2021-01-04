Zacks: Brokerages Expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.42 Million

Equities analysts expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to post sales of $71.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.80 million to $72.04 million. Digi International posted sales of $62.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year sales of $297.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $295.37 million to $299.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $289.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $73.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DGII. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digi International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

NASDAQ DGII traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $559.82 million, a PE ratio of 65.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Digi International has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $1,358,754.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,919. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,046,501. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Digi International by 149.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 83,224 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in Digi International by 39.6% in the third quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 164,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,773 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Digi International by 76.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Digi International in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Digi International by 323.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

