Zacks: Brokerages Expect Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $137.53 Million

Analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) will announce $137.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $138.20 million. Comtech Telecommunications reported sales of $161.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $619.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $613.50 million to $628.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $667.70 million, with estimates ranging from $665.00 million to $670.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($3.26). Comtech Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $135.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Comtech Telecommunications’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comtech Telecommunications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 1.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,544 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 3.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMTL stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 545 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,291. Comtech Telecommunications has a one year low of $11.48 and a one year high of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

