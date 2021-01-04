Zacks: Brokerages Expect Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) to Announce -$0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will post ($0.47) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.92) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Avis Budget Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 164.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full-year earnings of ($6.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.74) to ($6.10). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to $1.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 199.17% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 18,048,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $475,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,688 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,632,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,970,000 after buying an additional 423,078 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth about $8,487,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after acquiring an additional 297,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

CAR stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.44. 1,241,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.98. Avis Budget Group has a 1 year low of $6.35 and a 1 year high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

