Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $635.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to post $635.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $647.70 million and the lowest is $612.62 million. Valvoline reported sales of $607.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Valvoline.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The company had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.55 million.

VVV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Craig A. Moughler sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $37,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,261.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $50,659.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,067.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,590 shares of company stock valued at $377,086 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 10,487,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,690,000 after buying an additional 2,740,425 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Valvoline by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,189,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,839,000 after buying an additional 46,331 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Valvoline during the 2nd quarter worth $68,521,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Valvoline by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,833,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,946,000 after purchasing an additional 828,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VVV stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.75. 1,692,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,259. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.00. Valvoline has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is an increase from Valvoline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valvoline (VVV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.