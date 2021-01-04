Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $708.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce $708.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $675.16 million and the highest is $728.00 million. Pool reported sales of $582.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year sales of $3.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.57. Pool had a return on equity of 69.72% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $326.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti boosted their target price on Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.50.

In other Pool news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 17,360 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.98, for a total transaction of $6,579,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,024,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 5,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.24, for a total value of $1,801,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,007,121.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,049 shares of company stock valued at $21,314,267 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $372.50 on Monday. Pool has a twelve month low of $160.35 and a twelve month high of $391.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 53.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

