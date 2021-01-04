Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $129.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $531.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.28 million to $534.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $528.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.31 million to $536.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.
Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PDM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 776,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,202. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.
About Piedmont Office Realty Trust
Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.
See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.