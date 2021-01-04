Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report $129.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.93 million to $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust posted sales of $134.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $531.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $529.28 million to $534.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $528.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.31 million to $536.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.40). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 68.72% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 189,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 24.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.23. 776,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,202. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.