Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) will report $13.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.78 million. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $46.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.47 million to $46.86 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $70.55 million, with estimates ranging from $66.73 million to $74.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.69) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.72 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OM. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OM opened at $56.84 on Friday. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.56.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

