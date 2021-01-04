Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) to post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.50. MasterCraft Boat reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.17 million. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCFT. Robert W. Baird upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in MasterCraft Boat during the third quarter worth about $936,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 19.7% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 89,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCFT traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 2.24. MasterCraft Boat has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $27.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.