Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.90) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.77). Helmerich & Payne posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 753.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $208.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.37 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Rowe upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

HP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.21. 26,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,493,263. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $47.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

In related news, VP Michael Lennox sold 2,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $35,770.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,985.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,890 shares of company stock valued at $122,235. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 715.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

