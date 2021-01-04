Zacks: Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will post sales of $1.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.78.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total transaction of $14,537,560.10. Insiders sold 85,732 shares of company stock worth $30,271,308 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,174,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies stock traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $376.82. 10,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,146. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.19 and a 200 day moving average of $299.12. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $150.06 and a 1-year high of $388.92. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

