Zacks: Analysts Expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.05 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to report sales of $62.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.13 million to $64.34 million. Limelight Networks posted sales of $60.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year sales of $236.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.93 million to $239.14 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $257.83 million, with estimates ranging from $250.40 million to $263.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLNW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub cut Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Northland Securities cut Limelight Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

NASDAQ:LLNW traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.22. 6,405,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,156,640. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.47. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $518.95 million, a PE ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 0.79.

In related news, SVP Thomas Marth sold 4,399 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $26,394.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 15,749 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $95,281.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,516 shares of company stock valued at $607,569. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 179,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 16,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 291,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 268,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.