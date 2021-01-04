Zacks: Analysts Expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.30 Million

Brokerages expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce sales of $534.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $549.00 million and the lowest is $529.50 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $754.62 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on GIII. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

GIII stock opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. G-III Apparel Group has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $34.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 2.73.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $142,000. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

