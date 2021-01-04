Zacks: Analysts Expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.75 Million

Brokerages expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post sales of $137.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $132.34 million and the highest is $142.40 million. Centennial Resource Development posted sales of $256.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full-year sales of $553.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $526.00 million to $572.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $617.73 million, with estimates ranging from $562.00 million to $707.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CDEV. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter worth $48,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 337.5% during the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 121,674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93,861 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 38.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 449,741 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CDEV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.48. The stock had a trading volume of 251,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,021,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average is $0.92. The company has a market cap of $411.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 6.80. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

