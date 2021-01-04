Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report $82.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $84.50 million. Universal Technical Institute posted sales of $87.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year sales of $343.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $351.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $371.60 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $383.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.25 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UTI shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Argus downgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

NYSE:UTI traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $6.46. The stock had a trading volume of 139,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,273. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.42. Universal Technical Institute has a 1-year low of $2.75 and a 1-year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $210.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 10,975.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

