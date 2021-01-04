Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.32 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) will report sales of $154.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standex International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.10 million and the lowest is $153.53 million. Standex International posted sales of $190.59 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standex International will report full year sales of $632.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $629.32 million to $634.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $657.86 million, with estimates ranging from $657.52 million to $658.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Standex International.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $151.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.43 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

SXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Standex International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Standex International from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,822. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $173,946.96. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SXI. AJO LP bought a new stake in Standex International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Standex International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Standex International by 193.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Standex International stock opened at $77.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Standex International has a 52 week low of $37.50 and a 52 week high of $81.08. The stock has a market cap of $959.70 million, a PE ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.40.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

