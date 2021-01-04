Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.63 Million

Brokerages predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) will report sales of $32.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.20 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. Old Second Bancorp posted sales of $32.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full-year sales of $129.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.30 million to $130.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $126.83 million, with estimates ranging from $124.00 million to $130.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $34.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 21.03%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSBC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Second Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ OSBC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,866. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.48. Old Second Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.65.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,162,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 26.5% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 428,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 89,627 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 17.8% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 202,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,647 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 170,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 15.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides a range of banking services. The company provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

