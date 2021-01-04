Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $526.82 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) will report sales of $526.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $527.64 million and the lowest is $526.00 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment posted sales of $1.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.60 to $18.70 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Shares of MLCO stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.94. 2,864,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,185,581. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 1.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth $222,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 46.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 441,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 140,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 10.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth $176,000. 36.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

