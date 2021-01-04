Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.84 Million

Brokerages forecast that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report $96.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.30 million to $101.38 million. Invitae reported sales of $66.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $276.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $272.40 million to $280.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $516.31 million, with estimates ranging from $507.40 million to $534.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. The firm had revenue of $68.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVTA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA traded down $2.39 on Friday, reaching $41.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,167,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,178,647. Invitae has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $61.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $230,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $118,728.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 715,775 shares of company stock valued at $35,378,762. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Invitae by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 27,754,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934,027 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,945,000 after buying an additional 1,405,471 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,240,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 7,289,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,795,000 after buying an additional 979,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,710,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,138,000 after buying an additional 620,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

