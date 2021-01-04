Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.20 Million

Brokerages expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report $70.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.19 million. Hercules Capital posted sales of $70.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.84 million to $283.12 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $296.85 million, with estimates ranging from $285.33 million to $306.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $70.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HTGC shares. ValuEngine raised Hercules Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Hercules Capital from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

Shares of HTGC traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,889. Hercules Capital has a 1-year low of $5.42 and a 1-year high of $16.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Carol L. Foster purchased 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.50. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 684,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 459,234 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 812,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,402,000 after acquiring an additional 154,909 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Hercules Capital by 1,348.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 136,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 126,696 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hercules Capital by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 108,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Hercules Capital by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 460,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

