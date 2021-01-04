Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.66 Million

Equities research analysts expect Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to announce sales of $10.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Cytosorbents’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.50 million and the lowest is $9.11 million. Cytosorbents posted sales of $7.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytosorbents will report full year sales of $39.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $38.16 million to $40.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $52.46 million, with estimates ranging from $42.38 million to $69.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytosorbents.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSO. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytosorbents in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 670.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cytosorbents by 32.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSO traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 333,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,876. The company has a market capitalization of $361.38 million, a PE ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.75. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $11.74.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

