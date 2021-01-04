XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $4,940.00

XP Power Limited (XPP.L) (LON:XPP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,940 ($64.54) and last traded at GBX 4,890 ($63.89), with a volume of 12087 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,690 ($61.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4,442.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4,204.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £944.43 million and a P/E ratio of 50.21.

Get XP Power Limited (XPP.L) alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This is a boost from XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s previous dividend of $18.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. XP Power Limited (XPP.L)’s payout ratio is currently 62.10%.

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, designs and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, DC-DC converters, high voltage AC-DC power supplies, high voltage DC-DC converters, RF power systems, EMI filters, custom power supplies, and 3 phase power sources.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power Limited (XPP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.