Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Xebec Adsorption (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Xebec Adsorption stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,201. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87. Xebec Adsorption has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $7.12.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

