Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at TD Securities

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$12.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

XBC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. M Partners downgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.50.

Get Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) alerts:

XBC opened at C$9.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$951.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.92.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.04 million. Equities analysts expect that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V)

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.