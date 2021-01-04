WPP TOKEN Market Cap Reaches $2.22 Million (WPP)

WPP TOKEN (CURRENCY:WPP) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last week, WPP TOKEN has traded 41.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One WPP TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade.io and DigiFinex. WPP TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $3,259.00 worth of WPP TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get WPP TOKEN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00042262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $107.01 or 0.00341001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015301 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00023266 BTC.

WPP TOKEN Profile

WPP is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2018. WPP TOKEN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,392,904,509 tokens. WPP TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @wppenergycoin . The Reddit community for WPP TOKEN is /r/wppcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for WPP TOKEN is wppenergy.io

Buying and Selling WPP TOKEN

WPP TOKEN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Trade.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WPP TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WPP TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WPP TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WPP TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WPP TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.