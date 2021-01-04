Wing (WING) Market Capitalization Achieves $11.68 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Wing has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. Wing has a market cap of $11.68 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing token can now be purchased for about $14.07 or 0.00042172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00031018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00123530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.77 or 0.00544666 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00143309 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00265541 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019479 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Wing Token Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,329,854 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,854 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

Wing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.