Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Raised to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPM. Zacks Investment Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James set a $64.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.73.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

