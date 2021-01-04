Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) versus BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Financial Review

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get BlackRock alerts:

71.2% of BlackRock shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of BlackRock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BlackRock and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock $14.54 billion 7.57 $4.48 billion $28.48 25.33 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for BlackRock and Wetouch Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock 0 1 10 0 2.91 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

BlackRock presently has a consensus price target of $661.18, indicating a potential downside of 8.37%. Given BlackRock’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BlackRock is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Volatility and Risk

BlackRock has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, indicating that its stock price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRock and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock 29.83% 14.91% 3.11% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BlackRock beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks. It also provides global risk management and advisory services. The firm manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches and manages open-end and closed-end mutual funds, offshore funds, unit trusts, and alternative investment vehicles including structured funds. The firm launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and real estate mutual funds. It also launches equity, fixed income, balanced, currency, commodity, and multi-asset exchange traded funds. The firm also launches and manages hedge funds. It invests in the public equity, fixed income, real estate, currency, commodity, and alternative markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, SMID-cap, large-cap, and multi-cap companies. It also invests in dividend-paying equity securities. The firm invests in investment grade municipal securities, government securities including securities issued or guaranteed by a government or a government agency or instrumentality, corporate bonds, and asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a focus on bottom-up and top-down approach to make its investments. The firm employs liquidity, asset allocation, balanced, real estate, and alternative strategies to make its investments. In real estate sector, it seeks to invest in Poland and Germany. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against various S&P, Russell, Barclays, MSCI, Citigroup, and Merrill Lynch indices. BlackRock, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts; London, United Kingdom; Gurgaon, India; Hong Kong; Greenwich, Connecticut; Princeton, New Jersey; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Sydney, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Singapore; Sao Paulo, Brazil; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Washington, District of Columbia; Toronto, Canada; Wilmington, Delaware; and San Francisco, California.

About Wetouch Technology

There is no company description available for Wetouch Technology Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.