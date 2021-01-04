Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WFC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

WFC opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $54.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3,184.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.