Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Südzucker AG (SZU.F) (SZU)

12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €9.60 ($11.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €13.00 ($15.29) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €12.50 ($14.71) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/19/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €11.60 ($13.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/13/2020 – Südzucker AG (SZU.F) was given a new €14.70 ($17.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Südzucker AG (SZU.F) stock traded down €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €11.67 ($13.73). 201,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.33. Südzucker AG has a fifty-two week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a fifty-two week high of €17.76 ($20.89).

SÃ¼dzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, Belgium, frane, Austria, Poland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

