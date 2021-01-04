Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Mimecast (MIME)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) recently:

1/3/2021 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

12/25/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/22/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

12/16/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/10/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/9/2020 – Mimecast was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

12/8/2020 – Mimecast was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of MIME stock traded down $2.72 on Monday, hitting $54.12. 31,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $59.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average of $45.51.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mimecast news, insider John J. Walsh, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $92,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,697 shares in the company, valued at $262,745.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hagi Schwartz sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.55, for a total value of $54,882.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,801.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 262,179 shares of company stock valued at $12,693,087. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Mimecast by 1.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 200.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 49.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,086 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 59.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth about $16,494,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

