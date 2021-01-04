Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.

Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $225.72. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.65. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Watsco by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,182,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

