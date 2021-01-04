Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Upgraded at Vertical Research

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) was upgraded by Vertical Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BidaskClub raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.00.
Shares of Watsco stock traded down $0.83 on Monday, hitting $225.72. 525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.65. Watsco has a 52 week low of $132.97 and a 52 week high of $249.30.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 21.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,074,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,888,000 after purchasing an additional 190,819 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 11.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,052,000 after purchasing an additional 129,706 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Watsco by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 346,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,641,000 after purchasing an additional 122,307 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,182,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.
About Watsco
Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.
