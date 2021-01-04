Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to Issue $1.78 Dividend

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) declared a dividend on Monday, January 4th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 1.775 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 29th. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

Watsco has raised its dividend payment by 50.5% over the last three years.

WSO traded down $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $225.54. 138,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.65. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

