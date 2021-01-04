Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH) by 3,124.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,169,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Waitr were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTRH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Waitr by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 73,817 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waitr by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 39,717 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Waitr during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,015,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waitr in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 43.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

WTRH opened at $2.78 on Monday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock has a market cap of $308.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of -3.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Waitr had a negative net margin of 118.32% and a negative return on equity of 95.68%. The firm had revenue of $52.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Waitr Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 266,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $731,810.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,810.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven L. Scheinthal purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 220,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,455.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Waitr from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Waitr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

About Waitr

Waitr Holdings Inc provides online food ordering and delivery services in the United States. Its Waitr Platform and Bite Squad Platform facilitate ordering of food and beverages by diners from restaurant partners for pick-up and delivery through a network of drivers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 18,000 restaurant partners in 640 cities.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.