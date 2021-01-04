Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM) Stock Price Up 42.9%

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM) rose 42.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 605,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 556% from the average daily volume of 92,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a market cap of C$7.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.75.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) (CVE:VM)

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. focuses on the development of active pharmaceutical ingredients minerals. The company intends to develop barium and iodine radiocontrast products and bromine based pharmaceutical products. It holds 100% interest in three barium sulfate deposits, including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite marketplace located in British Columbia, Canada; and interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium, and bromine brine project in Utah, the United States.

See Also: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (VM.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.