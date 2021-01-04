Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.31.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VYGR opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.80.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.46. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.