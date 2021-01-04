Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VYGR. Raymond James lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.31.
Shares of VYGR opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $267.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $14.80.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,122,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 224,246 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 27,328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 399,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 398,450 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 309,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 49,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 92,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,498,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
