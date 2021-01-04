Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 188.30.

VOLV.B has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Volvo in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 220 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. HSBC set a SEK 235 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 210 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a SEK 194 target price on Volvo and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Volvo has a 1 year low of SEK 123.40 and a 1 year high of SEK 171.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of SEK 144.10.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

