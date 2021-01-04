VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will announce sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.22 billion. VMware posted sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full year sales of $11.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

VMW has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on VMware from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. VMware presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $2,341,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,685,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,663 shares of company stock worth $3,190,710 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in VMware by 4,464.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,727,802 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $13,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,131 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the second quarter valued at $296,294,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of VMware by 35.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,107,217 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $302,744,000 after acquiring an additional 552,848 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its position in shares of VMware by 782.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 354,189 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,886,000 after acquiring an additional 314,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW opened at $140.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $142.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.16. VMware has a 1-year low of $86.00 and a 1-year high of $163.17.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

