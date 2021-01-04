Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays upgraded Victrex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th.

Get Victrex alerts:

OTCMKTS:VTXPF traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.04. 783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 687. Victrex has a 1-year low of $21.82 and a 1-year high of $32.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200-day moving average is $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.