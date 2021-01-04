VIBE (VIBE) Price Reaches $0.0173

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for $0.0173 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market capitalization of $4.49 million and approximately $108,049.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE is a token. Its launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

VIBE Token Trading

VIBE can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

