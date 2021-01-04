Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) will report sales of $92.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Verra Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $97.40 million. Verra Mobility reported sales of $112.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verra Mobility will report full-year sales of $386.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $380.70 million to $391.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $416.76 million, with estimates ranging from $385.10 million to $480.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Verra Mobility.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.71 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRRM. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.84. The company had a trading volume of 25,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,471. Verra Mobility has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.08.

In other Verra Mobility news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $77,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,081.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,750 shares of company stock valued at $559,825 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

